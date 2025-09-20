Cyprus’ two international airports, Larnaca and Paphos, were not impacted by the cyberattack that disrupted major European hubs on Saturday, including London’s Heathrow.

However, the airports’ operator said it remains on alert and is monitoring the situation.

The Cyprus News Agency reported that Hermes Airports, which operates both airports, confirmed the attack targeted a specific provider of check-in and boarding systems.

Cyprus airports use a different system and were therefore unaffected. Hermes said it continues to monitor developments.