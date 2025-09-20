Nicosia police arrested two men, aged 31 and 45 on Friday in connection with a home invasion and assault case.

The incident took place shortly after midnight on September 17. Police said the suspects entered a residence in Nicosia carrying bats and large knives. They reportedly caused damage to the home and to vehicles parked in the yard.

One resident was injured during the incident.

Police investigations led to witness statements implicating the two men. Based on these statements, the authorities issued arrest warrants.

The men appeared before the Nicosia district court on Saturday. The court ordered that they be held in custody for five days while investigations continue.

Nicosia criminal investigation department is continuing its inquiries into the case.