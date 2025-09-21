Construction production in the euro area increased by 0.5 per cent in July 2025 compared with June, according to preliminary estimates from Eurostat.

According to Eurostat’s latest update, production in construction in the European Union rose by 0.6 per cent over the same period

This followed a decline in June 2025, when construction production fell by 0.7 per cent in the euro area and by 0.3 per cent in the EU.

Compared with July 2024, construction production grew by 3.2 per cent in the euro area and by 3.6 per cent in the EU.

In the euro area, monthly data show that production in the construction of buildings decreased by 1.4 per cent, while civil engineering rose by 0.5 per cent, and specialised construction activities increased by 1.2 per cent.

In the EU, production of buildings fell by 1.3 per cent, civil engineering increased by 0.7 per cent, and specialised construction activities rose by 0.8 per cent.

Among member states with available data, Romania recorded the highest monthly increase at 20.1 per cent, followed by Slovenia at 9.9 per cent and Belgium at 2.2 per cent.

The largest monthly decreases were seen in Spain at 4.5 per cent, Sweden at 4.0 per cent, and Portugal at 1.5 per cent.

On an annual basis, production in the euro area increased by 3.3 per cent for construction of buildings, by 3.4 per cent for civil engineering, and by 2.8 per cent for specialised construction activities.

In the EU, annual growth was 3.6 per cent for construction of buildings, 2.9 per cent for civil engineering, and 2.7 per cent for specialised construction activities.

Romania posted the highest annual increase in construction production at 41.1 per cent, followed by Spain at 22.8 per cent and Slovenia at 21.4 per cent.

Annual declines were recorded in Sweden at 4.5 per cent, Austria at 2.7 per cent, France at 1.7 per cent, and Germany at 1.2 per cent.

Eurostat’s figures highlight the uneven recovery in construction across member states, with civil engineering and specialised activities showing steady gains while building construction faced monthly declines.