The Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company and Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited on Monday announced changes to the composition of their board committees.

Firstly, the new composition of the risk committee will include Monique Hemerijck as chair, with Stuart Birrell, Christian Hansmeyer, and Andreas Kritiotis as members.

The audit committee will be chaired by Irene Psalti, with Adrian John Lewis, Lyn Grobler, Monique Hemerijck, and Georgios Syrichas as members.

Moreover, the nominations and corporate governance committee will be chaired by Takis Arapoglou, with Lyn Grobler, Christian Hansmeyer, and Georgios Syrichas as members.

In addition, the human resources and remuneration committee will be chaired by Adrian John Lewis, with Stuart Birrell, Irene Psalti, and Andreas Kritiotis as members.

Meanwhile, the bank also confirmed that the composition of the technology committee remains unchanged, with Lyn Grobler as Chair and Monique Hemerijck and Adrian John Lewis as members.

The boards made their decision on Monday, September 22, 2025. The changes will take effect on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.