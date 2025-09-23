A bus caught fire on Tuesday morning in Chloraka, causing alarm shortly before 7am.

The vehicle was moving along Archbishop Makarios Avenue near Georgios Azinas traffic lights when the blaze broke out. Initial reports suggest it started in the engine area at the back of the bus. The driver noticed the fire in time and managed to stop the bus and get out safely. No passengers were on board at the time. Authorities confirmed the driver was unharmed.

Firefighters and police arrived quickly to tackle the flames and control traffic in the area. The fire spread from the engine compartment to the cabin, leaving the bus with extensive damage.

According to the Fire Service, the blaze was caused by a mechanical fault while the vehicle was in motion. Emergency teams brought the situation under control without further incident. The road was temporarily disrupted while crews worked on the scene. No injuries were reported.