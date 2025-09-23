Eurobank Holdings this week announced that its subsidiary, Eurobank, has successfully completed an additional bond issuance following strong interest from institutional investors.

The bank said the move concerns its high-priority fixed-rate bond of €500 million maturing in 2028.

The bonds, which bear the international securities identification number XS3110850347, were first issued on July 7, 2025.

Eurobank explained that it reached an agreement with Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas to issue an additional €200 million through a private placement, creating new bonds that will be consolidated with the existing ones.

“The new bonds will be integrated and form a single series with the existing bonds, according to the terms of the original issuance,” the bank said.

The issuance price of the new bonds is 99.817 per cent, corresponding to a yield of 2.978 per cent.

The settlement of the new bonds is scheduled for September 26, 2025, and the bonds will be listed on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

What is more, Eurobank stated that the proceeds from the bonds will help cover the group’s obligations under the Minimum Required Eligible Liabilities (MREL) framework.

“The funds will also be used to support Eurobank’s business purposes,” the bank added.