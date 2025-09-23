Police arrested two men, aged 32 and 34, late on Monday night in connection with illegal possession of property, possession of burglary tools, assaulting a police officer, causing public alarm, disturbing the peace, and resisting lawful arrest.

Shortly before midnight, police officers spotted the men inside a parked car in an area of Ayia Napa. A search of the vehicle revealed a number of electrical tools, including drills and hedge trimmers, as well as burglary tools.

Both men were initially arrested for the possession of stolen property and burglary tools. During the arrest, the 32-year-old allegedly attacked a police officer and was re-arrested. The Famagusta CID is continuing its investigations into the case.