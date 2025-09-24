MPs on Wednesday took the first concrete step towards modernising the Audit Office, agreeing to send part of a long-debated reform plan to the House plenum for a vote.

The decision clears the way for changes to the term, qualifications and financial independence of the auditor-general, reforms that have not been attempted in the 65 years since the Republic was founded.

Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis told the House legal affairs committee that all sides agreed on strengthening the independence of the office but admitted there were disputes over a second part of the plan, which would create a new audit council. He suggested a short pause of two to three weeks so parties and institutions could submit proposals on how such a body should be formed.

Committee chairman and Disy MP Nicos Tornaritis pressed for immediate progress where there was already consensus. He said rules on the auditor-general’s eight-year term, professional qualifications and the Audit Office’s budget should move forward without delay, while the audit council could be debated further.

Auditor-general Andreas Papaconstantinou welcomed this approach. He asked the government to release its studies on how other European states organise their audit bodies and stressed that Cyprus’ reforms should also be checked by the Supreme Court to ensure they meet constitutional standards.

The Cyprus bar association also urged caution, warning that rushed or poorly designed changes could create legal uncertainty. Its representative, Christos Karas, said reforms must be tested for constitutionality before being applied.

Responding, the justice minister insisted the bills had already been vetted by the attorney-general’s office and carried no major legal risks. He described talk of “chaos” as exaggerated but accepted that careful legal checks must continue.

“After 65 years, the state cannot stand still,” he said, calling the reform “a first serious step” towards modernisation.

Akel MP Aristos Damianou said that if the government had a clear position, then detailed debate should now happen inside parliament. He suggested a fresh government proposal on the audit council might be necessary, otherwise the matter should be settled between parties.

Disy MP Fotini Tsiridou underlined her party’s support for the eight-year term, new qualification requirements and financial autonomy. She said the audit council plan was “not ready to advance” and must be studied further to avoid legal complications.

She also raised an unrelated issue during the meeting, warning of understaffing in police stations across rural Limassol and urging the justice ministry to provide more support for community policing.

The first bill, covering the auditor general’s term, qualifications and the financial independence of the Audit Office, will now be referred to the House plenum for debate and voting. Political parties may still submit amendments. Discussion on the second bill concerning the creation of an audit council will continue in the coming weeks.