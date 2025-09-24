A music, theatre and dance performance this week in Nicosia has been put together by the Artistic Groups of Bank of Cyprus employees to support the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society. A one-night-only performance is set for this Thursday titled Alice For or Another Cyprus (Aliki Pros I Alli Kypros) at Lakatameia Amphitheatre.

Bank of Cyprus employee Antonis Kokonas has written and will direct the performance, with song supervision by Stylianos Mappouras, event curation by Annita Mavrikiou and choreography by Pieris Pieris. The show is a comic blend of situations and characters as the play transports audiences to the distant and familiar year 2350AD.

Planet Earth has been completely destroyed due to wars, environmental neglect, fires, earthquakes, melting ice caps and the uncontrolled use of robotic technology with devastating consequences. It was deemed uninhabitable. Humanity relocated to other planets and the only place that remained alive on earth was Cyprus’ very own Chlorakas in Paphos.

In a unique production that brings together the employees’ talents, transforming them from bankers and accountants to stage-front performers, the show will be a comic relief while supporting a good cause. The proceeds raised from the €12 entrance tickets will be donated to the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society in aid of its work. A cast of musicians, singers and dancers on stage will present this laughter-filled dystopian reality, for one night only, performing songs from old Greek cinema.

Aliki Pros I Alli Kypros

Production by the Artistic Groups of Bank of Cyprus employees. September 25. Lakatamia Amphitheatre, Nicosia. 8pm. €12. https://www.anticancersociety.org.cy/el/eshop