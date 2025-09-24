For the first time, Cyprus has a dedicated centre focused entirely on space technologies, Deputy Research Minister Nicodemos Damianou announced on Tuesday evening.

The Space Business Innovation Centre (Space BIC) was launched by the Centre of Excellence ‘Eratosthenes’ during an event attended by local and international figures from science and business. The project is aimed at advancing research and innovation that use space applications to address challenges on Earth.

In a speech delivered by his ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Giorgos Komodromos, Damianou said space is no longer a distant dream for powerful nations but a new frontier for knowledge and opportunity.

He said space technology is not only about rockets and exploration of distant planets but also about practical solutions on Earth, such as monitoring the climate, supporting sustainable farming, developing smart mobility, improving safety and responding to natural disasters.

He described the opening of Space BIC as a milestone that will give researchers and innovators the tools to transform ideas into real-world solutions. The centre will provide access to infrastructure, guidance, funding opportunities and links to scientific networks.

The first call for participation is already open and will run until October 15. Damianou invited scientists, innovators and young people to join what he described as a growing ecosystem. He said Cyprus has been steadily expanding its role in space through national projects and infrastructure.

“We may be a small country, but our plans are ambitious, and with decisive steps we can achieve real results,” he said.

The minister also urged the younger generation to use the centre to test new technologies, build prototypes and take bold steps forward. He pointed out that the space economy is one of the fastest-growing fields in the world and Cyprus has both the capacity and the opportunity to be part of it.

Eratosthenes Centre managing director Diofantos Hadjimitsis called the launch an important milestone for Cyprus and the wider region.

“With Space BIC, we are opening new doors for researchers and innovators ready to turn bold ideas into solutions that benefit society, the economy and the planet,” he said.

He explained that the centre will serve as a platform for developing space-related projects, offering resources, mentorship and networks to those working on new technologies.

During the event, organisers provided details on how the centre will function. More information is available at spacebic.cy.