Famagusta district governor Yiannis Karousos on Wednesday declared he will have “zero tolerance” for the theft of water from the district’s supply.

He said his district government has “launched a campaign to identify” cases of theft and other “illegal interventions in the water supply network”, and that to this end, “specific cases have already been identified”.

As such, he said, “all appropriate measures will be implemented to protect water resources and ensure equality for all consumers”.

He said workers are walking the entire network to check for any illegal intervention. “I want to send a clear message: we will not allow some to benefit at the expense of law-abiding citizens,” he said.

He also called on the public to immediately inform the Famagusta district government if they notice suspicious actions.

“We will not tolerate the righteous paying for the crimes of some. The Famagusta district government will continue with zero tolerance its efforts to combat such phenomena, securing water as a valuable public good and protecting the people of the Famagusta district,” he said.