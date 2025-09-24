Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos met his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly in New York.

The foreign ministry said the pair shared a “timely meeting” and a “pertinent discussion”.

The meeting is the pair’s first since something of a misunderstanding occurred between the two countries during Iran’s conflict with Israel in June.

President Nikos Christodoulides announced that Iran “has asked us to convey a message to Israel”, and that “we will do so”, amid an escalating conflict between the two countries at the time, while Iran’s foreign ministry’s spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei saying hours later that Iran “did not send any message to Israel via a third country”.

Days later, Iran’s ambassador in Nicosia Alireza Salarian denied that his country had asked Cyprus to “send a message” to Israel, saying that “no, actually, it wasn’t like this”.

“Your foreign minister asked to have a telephone conversation with my minister and we arranged it. We didn’t ask to convey a message to Israel,” he said.

“If we wanted to do something, we could ask the US, because the US is the main supporter of Israel, everybody knows,” he said.

That conflict was brought to an end towards the end of June when United States President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire.

That ceasefire had almost buckled within 24 hours, with a stray Iranian missile being met with a fresh round of strikes by Israel.

However, after a clearly incensed Trump had told reporters outside the White House that he was “really unhappy” with Israel’s actions and that both Israel and Iran “don’t know what the f**k they’re doing”, it held.

Christodoulides then hailed the “American intervention” which brought the ceasefire about, saying, “it was the American intervention which led to the ceasefire, to a positive outcome, taking into account the general developments”.