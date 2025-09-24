Lordos United Public Ltd has reported a consolidated profit of €981,113 for the first half of 2025, an increase compared with €879,923 in the same period last year.

The company announced the results in its interim management report for the six months ending June 30, 2025, which was approved by the board of directors during its September 23, 2025 meeting.

Turnover reached €14,725,219 compared with €14,357,411 a year earlier, marking a rise of 2.56 per cent.

The cost of sales amounted to €10,732,494 compared with €10,268,878 in the first half of 2024, an increase of 4.51 per cent.

The rise in cost of sales was mainly attributed to higher labour costs, stemming from the implementation of automatic wage indexation, as well as an increase in costs under collective agreements.

Gross profit for the first half of 2025 stood at €3,992,725, down from €4,088,533 last year.

The gross profit margin came to 27.11 per cent, lower than 28.48 per cent a year earlier, mainly due to higher production costs.

Distribution and selling expenses reached €2,250,723, up from €2,208,577 in the corresponding period last year, an increase of 1.91 per cent.

Administrative expenses decreased to €636,064 from €696,610, a drop of 8.69 per cent, mainly due to lower staff costs following the completion of a special audit.

Finance costs fell to €341,253 from €391,195 a year earlier, representing a 12.77 per cent decrease.

Total assets of the group as of June 30, 2025 amounted to €46,934,164.

Total equity attributable to shareholders stood at €23,117,295, with the book value per share reaching €0.46.

The report mentioned that no change in the fair value of investment properties was recognised for the first half, with a revaluation planned for the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the group, through its subsidiary Roxana Investitii S.R.L., signed an agreement with Polen Impex S.R.L. for the sale of an investment property in Balotesti, Ilfov, Romania, with a total area of 28,399 square metres.

The total sale price was agreed at €850,000 and has been fully settled via a bank transfer to the subsidiary’s account.

The property had originally been acquired on May 22, 2007 for €880,400 and was recorded under investment properties.

Following the sale, the subsidiary will recognise an accounting loss of €18,070.

The group stated that it has no relationship with Polen Impex S.R.L. other than the transaction itself.

It added that no other commercial transactions or agreements were concluded between the company and related parties during the period under review beyond those disclosed in Note 20 of the consolidated financial statements.

The company further stated that its activities are exposed to risks including credit, liquidity, and operational risks, as well as price fluctuations in raw materials and energy.

Management said it actively monitors and manages these risks through various mechanisms and strategies.

For the second half of 2025, the board said it remains focused on improving profitability by increasing turnover and further controlling costs.