The October 1military parade has moved its commencement time from 11am to 9am, the defence ministry on Wednesday.

The parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of Cyprus’ Independence will be held in the presence of President Nikos Christodoulides.

Roads around the capital are to close for the parade.

Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue in Strovolos will be closed from the intersections with Spyros Kyprianou Avenue to the GSP Stadium.

Cyprus became independent on August 16, 1960, but Independence Day commemorations were moved to October 1 in the early 1960s to avoid the hot summer season.

October 1 became a national holiday in Cyprus in 1979.