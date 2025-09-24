A 55-year-old man suspected of attempting to murder a 41-year-old Limassolian in Paphos appeared before the city’s criminal court on Wednesday. The next hearing has been set for November 7.

The attempted killing occurred on July 5 at ‘Fournoi’, in the village of Amargeti. Paphos, using a category C8 firearm (single-shot long firearms with a maximum number of two smooth-bore barrels, the overall length of which is not less than sixty centimeters) allegedly transported unlawfully during closed hunting season and without the permission of the police chief.

According to police, the suspect owns property adjacent to the victim’s land, with whom he reportedly had disputes over boundary lines.

Authorities were alerted to an injured person on the main road in Amargeti at 9.45pm, and upon arrival at the scene found him suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen which appeared to have been caused by a hunting rifle.

The victim was initially taken to Paphos general hospital for emergency treatment before being transferred to Nicosia general hospital.

At Wednesday’s hearing, the prosecution submitted new witness evidence to the suspect’s defence lawyer, Christos Chatziloizou, who requested time to respond.

The attorney general’s office, represented by senior attorney Andreas Chatzikyrou, raised no objection and requested that the accused remain in custody.

The defence did not oppose this but indicated that due to the accused’s health issues, a future request for medical care may be submitted.

The next hearing at the Paphos assize court is scheduled for November 7 when the defendant will be called to respond to the charges against him.