“The aim is for the old city of Nicosia to regain its rightful place, with safe and peaceful coexistence of residents, businesspeople, students and visitors,” Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference at Ledra police station, he described the station as “essentially in the heart of old Nicosia” and said the meeting had a double purpose.

“On the one hand, to analyse the results of the action developed in a coordinated way by the police, the justice ministry, the deputy ministry of migration and the Nicosia municipality. On the other hand, to officially announce further measures to strengthen the feeling of security in the area,” Hartsiotis said.

The operation began in January and brought together several state services that had not been directly involved before. These included the inland revenue department, social insurance services, the VAT service, health services and the Fire Service.

During targeted operations, authorities uncovered health violations, unsuitable living conditions and illegal activity in businesses. Complaints were filed, fines imposed, and evidence collected for further investigations. The labour and social insurance inspectorate uncovered undeclared and illegal work, employment without contracts and other breaches. The fire brigade carried out fire safety inspections and issued related reports.

“These targeted operations have a preventive as well as a deterrent character,” Hartsiotis said.

“They are not only for imposing fines but for strengthening citizens’ sense of security. The operations will continue with a frequency of two or three times a month.” He thanked all agencies involved, “and especially the police for the organisation and effective implementation of the operations.”

Hartsiotis announced two additional measures to further enhance safety. These are armed patrols by the rapid response unit (MMAD) and a permanent presence of the Z squad in Eleftheria Square for immediate intervention.

Deputy chief of police Panicos Stavrou confirmed the measures were already underway.

“From last weekend, MMAD’s presence in the area began. These measures have contributed to a reduction in delinquency and an increase in the returns of illegal immigrants,” he said. He added that from January until today, there have been nearly 10,000 departures, a number that already exceeds the total of 2024.

“This shows the effectiveness of the operations implemented with the cooperation of the Police and the competent services,” he said.

Stavrou also noted that the effort would not remain limited to Nicosia.

“The effort will continue in other cities with the aim of reducing delinquency and strengthening the sense of security,” he added.

Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos praised the campaign.

“The cooperation with the police in recent months was excellent and the targeted operations brought results,” he said.

“The presence of the police in the old city is decisive, so that residents, students and professionals feel safe. This is particularly important in view of the relocation of university departments and the increased presence of young people in the area.”

The mayor expressed gratitude to police officers “who are every day next to the citizens and contribute to improving the quality of life in old Nicosia”.