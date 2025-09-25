This year’s European Researchers’ Night is set to take place in Nicosia on Friday, September 26, offering Cypriot audiences a full-day programme of scientific and technological activities.

The event, which will be held at the state fair grounds in the capital, will run from 08:30 to 22:00.

The European Researchers’ Night is organised by the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) for the 19th year in collaboration with leading research, innovation and business organisations in Cyprus.

It is part of a European Commission initiative and takes place simultaneously in more than 25 countries and 460 cities inside and outside Europe.

The aim is to promote a culture of research, strengthen the connection between science and society and showcase research activity from universities, centres of excellence and innovative businesses.

The central theme for this year is “Mission Possible – The Sequel”, focusing on the five European Union Missions that address adaptation to climate change, fighting cancer, ensuring healthy oceans, seas and waters, developing climate-neutral and smart cities and protecting soil and food quality.

Visitors will be able to explore more than 70 booths, meet scientists, researchers and entrepreneurs, watch interactive experiments, simulations and presentations and use specialised scientific equipment.

The programme also includes activities, games, competitions and entertainment that combine learning and fun.

For the first time this year, visitors will be able to speak to famous scientists from the past in hologram form, who will respond to questions and comments in real time.

Two student competitions, the Design Thinking Challenge and Science Unfold, will also take place.

The Design Thinking Challenge targets students aged 16 and above, as well as university students, and aims to introduce young people to the principles of design thinking by encouraging innovative approaches to problem-solving.

The Science Unfold competition is aimed at secondary school students, who are invited to use their creativity and communication skills to present a scientific topic of their choice.

The programme also features the awards ceremony for the student competitions, which will take place at 19:00, as well as the award for best booth.

Immediately after, visitors will be able to watch the stand-up science performance “Science Rap Battle” by Science Reactors.

The event is under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides.

More information is available on the European Researchers’ Night website and the RIF Facebook page.

The event is funded by the European Commission under the project “Mission Possible: Researchers on Board for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future”.