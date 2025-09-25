Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos continued his series of meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly in New York over the course of Thursday night.

He first met Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, with the pair discussing bilateral relations between Cyprus and Algeria, cooperation between the European Union and Algeria, and Cyprus’ undertaking of the Council of the European Union’s rotating presidency in the first half of next year.

Then, he met Filipina Foreign Minister Theresa Lazaro, saying after that meeting that “the focus of our discussion was the further enhancement of cooperation between Cyprus and the Philippines both bilaterally and in multilateral fora”.

He said that he had “also reaffirmed Cyprus’ support for stronger ties between the EU and the Philippines and between the EU and the Association of southeast Asian nations (Asean)” in view of Cyprus’ undertaking of the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU.

He added that he is “looking forward to visiting the Philippines soon”.

Cyprus is home to a large Filipino diaspora.

Kombos and Lazaro

His next meeting was with North Macedonian Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski. He described that meeting as an “insightful exchange on bilateral relations between Cyprus and North Macedonia and on North Macedonia’s European path”, with North Macedonia a candidate for EU membership.

Following that meeting, he met Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi, and said that Cyprus “reiterates its strong support for a secure and stable Lebanon”, echoing the words of President Nikos Christodoulides, who had met Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday.

Kombos then met Icelandic Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, saying after that meeting that he “had the opportunity to discuss relations between Cyprus and Iceland and relations between the EU and Iceland”.

Kombos and Mucunski

Then, he met Botswana’s Foreign Minister Phenyo Butale, before explaining that “we discussed ways to further enhance our relations and cooperation, as Cyprus is prioritising stronger ties with key African partners in 2025”.

“Cyprus will continue to provide humanitarian assistance through Cyprus Aid, including medical supplies, for the benefit of the people of Botswana,” he said.

He then met Belize’s Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca, saying afterwards that the “focus of our discussion was relations between Cyprus and Belize and cooperation in multilateral fora, as well as regional developments”.

Kombos and Butale

His final meeting of the night was with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishaknar.

He described the meeting as a “distinct pleasure” and said the discussion “focused on further steps of the strategic partnership between Cyprus and India, pertinent international issues”, and Cyprus’ undertaking of the Council of the EU’s rotating presidency.

He added that he is “grateful for India’s longstanding principled support on the Cyprus issue and its upholding of international law”, and added that he is “looking forward” to visiting India “very soon”.