Limassol port operator DP World marked World Maritime Day on Thursday by lighting up the Limassol Cruise Terminal building in blue.

World Maritime Day is an annual observance established by the International Maritime Organisation to recognise the vital role of shipping in the global economy.

It also aims to promote safe, secure and environmentally responsible shipping practices.

This year’s theme was “Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity”, focusing on the essential role the ocean plays in sustaining life, supporting livelihoods and underpinning the global economy.

It also drew attention to the growing threats of pollution, overexploitation and the accelerating effects of climate change.

“Maritime transport is the lifeblood of global trade, and Cyprus plays a key role as a strategic hub in the Mediterranean,” said DP World Limassol CEO Simon Pitout.

“By lighting up the cruise terminal in blue, we not only honour the seafarers and other people who work tirelessly across the maritime sector but also reaffirm our commitment to environmental stewardship,” he added.