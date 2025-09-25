Lordos Hotels reported a sharp turnaround in its first-half results for 2025, posting a net profit of €605,800 compared with a loss of €236,800 a year earlier, the company said this week.

Profits attributable to shareholders rose to €438,300 from €73,900 in the same period of 2024.

Group revenues climbed 39 per cent to €10.9 million from €7.8 million, boosted by the reopening of the Lordos Beach Hotel, which had been closed for renovations from January to May last year.

Gross profit increased by 58 per cent, or €1.7m, reaching €4.7m.

Administrative expenses rose 35 per cent to €3.5m, while financial expenses edged down 1.1 per cent to €261,400.

The group said results for 2025 are expected to surpass those of 2024, based on current data and market prospects.