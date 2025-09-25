Thursday’s weather will be mostly warm and sunny across most of the island, with temperatures set to rise to a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius inland, 30 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 33 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 25 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain clear, with temperatures set to drop to 22 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 16 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The skies will still be clear on Friday morning, though clouds will gather in parts on Friday afternoon, with temperatures set to remain stable on Friday and Saturday, before dropping slightly on Sunday.