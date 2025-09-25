The final days of September bring a packed events agenda – the perfect farewell to a busy month. This is a festival weekend as a handful of annual events return to the major cities. In between the festivals, the season’s first arts and crafts markets make their appearance and street events celebrate the island’s communities with pride!

Wordsmiths and spoken word lovers will rejoice at SARDAM as Cyprus’ International Interdisciplinary Literature Festival returns for its 13th edition. Lasting from Thursday to Sunday, Limassol venues will host acclaimed authors and poets from abroad and the island who will lead workshops and take part in performances. The festival will also feature local musicians and artists and will open up the floor for the public to share their work at open mic nights.

In Nicosia, Inspire Festival 2025 also kicks off on Thursday and for two days will fill the centre of town with all things entrepreneurship. Dozens of speakers from all backgrounds will give talks and take part in panel discussions. Businesspeople, content creators, Gen Zers and the public will gather for one big event that is meant to share inspiration and industry secrets. All while DJs and street food vendors up the vibe in the streets.

The screenings of the 20th Cyprus International Film Festival – Golden Aphrodite have been entertaining Nicosians this week and a special event is in store for Saturday evening. Special performances, screenings and an awards ceremony will celebrate stories and people that deserve to be known.

Offering a dose of tradition – be it music, Cypriot handicrafts or dances – is the second Antama Festival that will take over the Nicosia Municipal Gardens this Saturday and Sunday. Musical ensembles will perform back-to-back, bringing traditional melodies, transforming the gardens into a joyous dancing stage.

Also happening in Nicosia on Saturday is United by Pride, a bicommunal event for Cyprus’ Greek and Turkish Cypriots celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community. Two parades will set off simultaneously at 6pm from both sides of the divide and meet at Ledra Palace for a party with DJs, live performances and shows.

Meanwhile, Limassol will kick off a week-long festival celebrating its wine history. The 64th Limassol Wine Festival will open this Saturday and continue until October 5, offering daily live music and dancing entertainment, wine tastings, exhibitions, workshops and events that mark the region’s winemaking legacy.

This weekend is also the start of art markets and bazaars. In Polis, Tina’s Art Café will host the Autumn Chique market with local vendors displaying their creations on Saturday from 10am. On Sunday, The Liven Cyprus Workshop in Kornos will welcome more artists for a market (5pm to 10pm). The event will also have food, music and a workshop for children.

Back in Nicosia, the first Nicosia Walls Fest 2025 will launch on Sunday with concerts at D’Avilla Moat until Monday night, welcoming some of Greece’s best performers. A first edition will happen in a coastal city as well as the first Larnaca Beer Festival will transform Zouhouri Square this Sunday into a beer hub. Nothing like craft beers, live music and street food to close off the weekend and an eventful month!

13th International Interdisciplinary Literature Festival SARDAM

Workshops, group performances, music and literary events. September 25-28. Limassol. https://sardamfestival.com/, https://www.soldoutticketbox.com/el/event/sardam-festival-2025

Inspire 2025

Entrepreneurial festival with speakers, performers and more. September 25-26. Makarios Avenue, Nicosia. https://inspirecyprus.com/

20th Cyprus International Film Festival – Golden Aphrodite

Film screenings, industry events, networking, bicommunal photography exhibition and awards ceremonies. Until September 27. Melina Mercouri Hall, Nicosia. Free entrance. www.cyprusfilmfestival.org

Antama Festival 2025

Festival celebrating Cypriot tradition with local music, dancing, crafts, delicacies and workshops. September 27-28. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. https://www.klisto.com.cy/Events/Antama

United by Pride

4th annual bicommunal pride parade by Queer Collective CY. September 27. Starting points: Eleftheria Square, south Nicosia and Kuğulu Park, north Nicosia. 6pm. End: Ledra Palace Buffer Zone. [email protected]

64th Limassol Wine Festival

Annual wine festival with local wineries, performances, exhibitions, stalls and workshops. September 27- October 5. Limassol Municipal Gardens. www.limassol.org.cy/el/wine-festival

Autumn Chique

Market with four local artisans. September 27. Tina’s Art Café, Polis, Paphos. 10am. Tel: 97-817339. Facebook event: Autumn Chique

Artisan Market

Local sellers display creations. Food, drinks, music and a children’s workshop. September 28. The Liven Cyprus Workshop, Kornos. 5pm-10pm. Facebook event: Artisan Market at The Liven Cyprus Workshop

1st Nicosia Walls Fest 2025

Four nights of music, street food, art and move. September 28-30. D’Avila Moat, Nicosia. [email protected]. Tel: 94-618538

1st Larnaca Beer Festival

Craft beers, breweries, live music, street food and DJs. September 28. Zouhouri Square, Larnaca. Free. [email protected]