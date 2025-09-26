Where do you live and with whom?

In Cyprus with dozens of souls that others abandoned and I took home and made them family. In a house that has more dogs than furniture. In a house that smells of love – and a bit of deodorant spray because… lots of dogs.

What did you have for breakfast?

Coffee. Strong coffee and feeding, cleaning of cats and dogs, until the first phone call comes: “We found a dog, what shall we do?”

Describe your perfect day

A world without strays. Dogs that sleep at the feet of their favourite human and not in cages. Me sitting somewhere quiet, without stressing about the next phone call and without having to clean up poo. Not even once.

Best book ever read?

Chicken Soup for the Soul because at the age of 20 it gave me courage during the nights I thought I could take no more. Les Miserables by Victor Hugo because it reminds me that even in the midst of injustice and pain there is room for redemption and love. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie because at the age of 16 it taught me that kindness and understanding have more power than any yelling.

Best childhood memory?

The first time I saved a stray, Riricos, a black and white cat, and I felt that look, the look of gratitude that changed my path forever.

What is always in your fridge?

Goat’s milk kefir for the dogs and cheese as I often grab a piece of cheese and a bit of bread because I am in a hurry to do something for an animal. Priorities.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Queen. So, I can feel that I can cope with the whole world.

What’s your spirit animal?

The dog because it loves unconditionally till the end and stays loyal even when everyone else leaves. The dog… with a bit of wolf when I get angry.

What are you most proud of?

That I never stopped struggling, even when all I had was my hands, my heart and my patience, and that I have not (yet) told any of those responsible or irresponsible to get lost.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The Godfather because it shows how dangerous power is when you lose your soul. The Deer Hunter because I was shocked by the brutality of war and the power of friendship. Patch Adams because it reminded me that humour and humanity can save lives.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Robin Williams to laugh until I cried and to talk about the shadows behind the light. And God – I have so much to tell him.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

To the future. I want to see a world without strays, without hunger, without wars. As long as I live a hope that the good will overcome the bad. It is up to us, the people.

What is your greatest fear?

That I won’t have time to find homes for all our dogs and of course to have enough money to cover their needs.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

“Cry as much as you need to but never give up. Your every wound will become the light for someone else.”

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

If they didn’t love animals. If you don’t love animals, how can you love a human?

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

I would take my dogs and give them the best last meal and we would watch the sunset together.

Saving Pound Dogs Cyprus Ltd (SPDC) is a Cyprus-registered non-profit company dedicated to rescuing and rehoming stray dogs to loving homes in the UK, Germany and Cyprus. It provides high quality care, shelter and love to dogs at a Nicosia-based sanctuary. Visit the SPDC website (spdc.org.uk/) and follow on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/groups/610459159031098)