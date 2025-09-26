The latest Eurobarometer survey on food safety shows that 95 per cent of Cypriots are interested in food-safety issues and other factors influencing food choices – far above the EU average of 72 per cent.

According to the findings, 67 per cent of Cypriots cite food safety as a key factor when buying food, compared to an EU average of 46 per cent. Cost remains the top concern for both groups, with 74 per cent of Cypriots and 60 per cent of Europeans listing price as their main consideration.

While 39 per cent of Cypriots believe they have enough knowledge to avoid or reduce the risks of unsafe food, 34 per cent say they simply assume that food sold is safe.

Cypriot consumers rank highest in the EU for concern about chemical contamination and pesticide residues in food.

By contrast, they are less worried than other Europeans about the welfare of farmed animals (nine per cent versus the EU’s 24 per cent) and about antibiotic residues or antibiotic-resistant bacteria in meat.

When it comes to gathering information about food risks, Cypriots say that TV or internet and the exchange with family and friends serve as their main sources.

Notably, however, Cypriots use online social networks, such as YouTube, more than twice as often as other Europeans to gather information at 56 versus 26 per cent.

The Eurobarometer on food safety is regularly conducted by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in all member states of the EU. The most recent findings are based on information gathered in the period between March-April 2025.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) conducts the Eurobarometer across all EU member states. The latest survey was carried out between March and April 2025 to assess attitudes toward healthy diets, food-related risks, trust in food-production stakeholders, and awareness of the EU food safety system.

In July 2024, Health Minister Michael Damianos announced plans for the establishing of a National Food Safety Authority as an independent body to protect public health.

“The creation of a single National Food Safety Authority is a vital step aimed at coordinating and at the same time strengthening controls carried out in all areas related to food safety, including animal health and welfare, as well as of plant health protection,” he said.