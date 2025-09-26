The presidential palace announced on Friday that the October 1 Independence Day military parade will begin at 9am instead of the traditional 11am – the first time in 40 years the start time has changed.

The adjustment allows President Nikos Christodoulides to travel to Copenhagen later that day for the Council of Leaders meeting, which will discuss, among other topics, preparations for Cyprus’ 2026 EU Council presidency.

This year’s parade marks the 65th anniversary of Cyprus’ independence and will take place on Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue in Strovolos.