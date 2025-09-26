For fans of Guns ‘N’ Roses, Black Sabbath, Pink Floyd, Aerosmith, Iron Maiden, Santana, Thin Lizzy, Megadeth, Jimi Hendrix, Van Halen, The Darkness, The Beatles and Status Quo, a true rock experience awaits – the Cyprus Rocks ’25 Classic Rock Festival in Protaras. Just when you thought the seaside town’s season is over, a different kind of experience is set to fill Protaras with crowds from October 2 to 7.

Cyprus Rocks returns, showcasing some of the very best tribute bands from the UK and Europe, dedicated to the greatest names in classic rock. Organisers Iron Stallion Promotions promise the “ultimate rock festival in the sun”, blending everything one could want from a laid-back week of sun, sea and sand with an impressive programme of live music and activities for a one-of-a-kind experience!

The festival lineup includes the bands Guns Or Roses, Blax Abbath, The Floyd Effect, Aerosmith Rocks UK, Hi-on Maiden, Oye Santana, The Thin Lizzy Experience, Megadeth UK, The Gimi Hendrix Experience, The Darkniss, Ultimate Beatles and Quo Connection.

The festival kicks off on October 2 with a welcome party at Polyxenia Isaak and performances by Dan Halen and The Darkniss. Across October 3 to 5, the festival’s main stage at Ayia Triada beach will welcome rock lovers and musicians for back-to-back performances, before an epic farewell party back at Polyxenia Isaak on October 7.

