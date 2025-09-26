Agros development company Proodos Public Ltd, which manages the Rodon Hotel in Agros, has appointed Karan Chainrai as a non-independent, non-executive director in a move it said aims to further strengthen corporate governance.

According to the announcement, Chainrai, son of Balram Chainrai, holds a BSc in Business Administration from Warwick Business School and a Certificate in Real Estate Economics and Finance from the London School of Economics.

He is the founder and CEO of Karnage Sports, which develops innovative sports equipment, and Machines of Destiny, which designs gaming furniture and smart accessories.

He also represents HKYC Properties, specialising in luxury real estate in Cyprus, where he manages investor relations, property sales and customer service.

In addition, he serves as Sales Director of Hiroshima Limited, part of the Chainrai group of companies, and is the founder and owner of Hypebeasts Society in the United Kingdom.

The board of directors welcomed his appointment, noting that this was the first meeting following the company’s annual general meeting.

The board is now formed as follows. Christos Neocleous, Chairman and non-executive non-independent, Balram Chainrai, non-executive non-independent, Arun Kumar Jairam, non-executive independent, Antonis Pissarides, non-executive non-independent, Nikos Hadjiosif, non-executive non-independent, Loizos Loizou, non-executive independent, and Karan Chainrai, non-executive non-independent.

The board also appointed Loizos Loizou as Chairman of the Audit Committee with Arun Kumar Jairam as member.