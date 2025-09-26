Following the success of its premiere last May, the documentary The History of Copper in Cyprus will be screened again in Nicosia. The second screening will take place on October 2 at Pantheon Cinema and will include English subtitles.

Produced by the Geological Survey Department and directed by Stavros Papageorgiou, the film narrates the journey of the metal that gave its name to the island and shaped its course through time. The documentary highlights the contribution of copper exploitation in antiquity to the formation of Cyprus’ cultural heritage, as well as the decisive role it continued to play in the 20th century, during a period marked by wars, crises and social struggles.

At the same time, it explores copper’s importance for the advancement of science and its contemporary relevance as an essential material for the energy and green transition, cutting-edge technologies and sustainable development. The event is part of the celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of the Troodos Unesco Global Geopark and the 75 years of the Geological Survey Department.

Admission to the screening is free and after the documentary, a discussion with the scientific advisors of the documentary will follow.

The History of Copper in Cyprus

Documentary screening. October 2. Pantheon Cinema, Nicosia. 7pm. In Greek with English subtitles. Free