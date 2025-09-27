Dr Kyriaki Michaelidou of the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (CING) has been awarded the UNESCO-Al Fozan International Prize for the Promotion of Young Scientists in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

According to an announcement by the institute, the award ceremony took place at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

Dr Michaelidou was one of five scientists worldwide recognised, representing Europe and North America among a distinguished group of international researchers.

The UNESCO-Al Fozan prize is given to young scientists who contribute significantly to the advancement of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Dr Michaelidou received the award for her internationally recognised research in breast cancer genetics and for developing and applying biostatistical methods that have advanced scientific knowledge and medical research.

The recognition highlights both Dr Michaelidou’s work and the ongoing research, education and innovation conducted at the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics.

“The award is an important recognition of my efforts in the field of science, but also of the value of research and innovation for the common good,” she said.

“I would like to express my gratitude to my team, collaborators, mentors and the institutions that supported me along this journey,” she added.

Michaelidou also said that the award “encourages me to continue my research career with dedication and to contribute fully to the advancement of science and the inspiration of future generations of scientists”.

Finally, the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics congratulated Dr Michaelidou on her achievement and wished her success in her future work.