A trilateral meeting between Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and his Greek and Syrian counterparts, George Gerapetritis and Asaad Hassan al-Shibani to discuss further cooperations between the countries was held in New York on Saturday.

“Our discussions focused on fostering pathways of cooperation and supporting Syria on the basis of good-neighborly relations and international law,” Kombos wrote on X.

The three foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.