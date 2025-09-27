Police investigations into the alleged rape case at the central prison are “at an advanced stage” and will be forwarded to the legal services upon completion, the prisons department said on Saturday.

The convict’s lawyer, Leto Kariolou had previously turned to the attorney general and President Nikos Christodoulides in a letter, requesting both the immediate suspension of her clients’ sentence and the suspension of the involved officers at the central prison.

Kariolou also demanded the appointment of an independent investigator to examine the rape allegations and the handling of the case by the central prison to “ensure the full and effective investigation of all criminal offenses [including those] that arise from the attempt to cover up criminal acts by the administration of the central prison.”

The incident had been brought to the attention of the authorities only after a family member submitted an official report on August 25, ten days after the alleged rape incident occured.

Police later took a statement from the victim, however, Kariolou said the authorities had not informed the convict of his right to legal aid and had denied him the opportunity to give supplementary testimony in her presence.

She also criticised the prison administration for not looking into the recording of the video of the abuse, which later reportedly circulated in the prison and on social media, saying that they had blamed the prison administration.

Following broad media coverage on the matter in mid-September, Kariolou’s client was transferred to Lakatamia detention centre, where she says he is facing ‘inhumane’ conditions, being confined to his cell at all times and was denied activities, psychological support, and treatment for medical issues.

Kariolou accused the central prison administration of knowing the alleged perpetrators, yet failing to act and has since filed a complaint with the European committee for the prevention of torture, seeking international monitoring of the investigation.