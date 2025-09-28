Sirs

Your headline of the 23rd of September [Outrage over anti-Israel graffiti order] is quite tragic and a sad indication of the spineless behaviour of governments and their proxies around the world.

The ‘graffiti’ you refer to should be perfectly acceptable in a country which purports to encourage free speech.

They are simply the disgusted and frustrated reactions of a caring population that is horrified by the war crimes and genocide being inflicted by a mighty and powerful state on the Palestinian people, whilst the rest of the world’s governments stand and watch, afraid to challenge the unholy alliance of Israel and it’s benefactor the US, two god fearing nations, whilst the atrocities continue.

How can a caring population in any democracy not react?

Even so mildly as this.

D Calam

York, UK