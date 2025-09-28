For the Editor,



Another summer draws to a close. Another summer where me and my family have been virtual prisoners in our home; unable to use our pool or outside facilities.

Villas rented out to tourists are to blame and there appear to be no regulations controlling them. We have screaming, screeching children (mainly entitled Brits) from morning till night just 2 metres from our sitting room windows.

There is also a hot tub on one of the roof terraces. Ideal for loud music and louder voices as the wine flows! When asked to show consideration for neighbours the attitude is “we’re on holiday”.

The owners don’t care. Mostly they live abroad. They pay no taxes on the income and their bank accounts get fatter.

I have been a permanent resident here for nearly 20 years and pay all my taxes. How can this be fair?



Regards

Molly Veakins