Hundreds of protesters gathered in Nicosia on Sunday afternoon to demonstrate outside the British high commission against Israel and the British military bases in Cyprus.

The protest, called “Global Rally Against this supply chain of death”, was organised by the groups United for Palestine, AFOA, BDS and the Cyprus peace council. According to police, the mobilisation began at around 4pm outside the Nicosia district court.

Demonstrators then marched towards the British High Commission, accompanied throughout by police forces. Police said that the protest was conducted peacefully. The force later confirmed in a statement that officers were present during the entire march. Protesters carried Palestinian flags and placards.

“Freedom for Palestine. Stop the genocide,” was among the chants heard during the march.

Several placards criticised the British Bases on the island. One read: “Bases of destruction and death, out of our land.”

Another said: “The British Bases, in cooperation with Israel, commit crimes against humanity.”

“Stop supporting the killings of innocent people and children,” was one of the messages the demonstrators sought to highlight.

People of all ages joined the march. Some signs carried references to Britain’s role in regional conflicts, while others directly condemned Israeli actions in Gaza and the West Bank. The police, in their statement, reminded organisers of their legal obligations under the public gatherings and parades law 151(I) of 2025.

The law requires organisers to ensure that demonstrations remain orderly and peaceful, to cooperate with local authorities and the police, and to follow the instructions of the liaison officer appointed for the event. The legislation also allows police to impose restrictions if necessary.

Authorities can dissolve a protest if it ceases to be peaceful, breaches imposed conditions, creates risks of bodily harm, or causes damage to public or private property. In cases of spontaneous or urgent gatherings, the law applies the same conditions.

Police can also order individuals to remove items that conceal their identity if there is reasonable suspicion the event could become violent or unlawful. No such measures were required on Sunday, and the demonstration ended without incident.