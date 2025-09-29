In Los Angeles, philanthropy often comes with flashing cameras and black-tie galas, but some of the most meaningful work in the entertainment industry happens quietly, in parking lots, church basements, and community gardens far from the red carpet, where reality television producers and screenwriters apply their storytelling skills to real-world impact.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been spotted, not at premieres, but ladling mashed potatoes and handing out pie on Skid Row at the Midnight Mission’s annual Thanksgiving Street Fair. The former couple, who divorced in 2015 but maintain a strong co-parenting relationship, regularly bring their three children—Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12—along to volunteer, modeling the idea that giving back is a family value.

The Midnight Mission, founded in 1914 and located in downtown Los Angeles’ Skid Row area, serves over 2,000 people annually during their Thanksgiving celebration. “Today, we were honored to have Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner join us at The Midnight Mission for Thanksgiving!” the organization posted on social media. “Their kindness, warmth, and dedication brought so much joy to our Skid Row community.”

Both actors have emphasized that their volunteer work isn’t about publicity—it’s about teaching their children the importance of service. Garner has said, “It’s really important for my kids to see that everyone doesn’t have the lives they see in Los Angeles,” adding that she hopes their children “see and appreciate the work we do.” Affleck echoed this sentiment: “It’s easy to sort of throw up your hands and say there’s nothing you can do. But the truth is there are people who want to make their lives better, who are struggling, who need help.”

Eric Duran, Marisol Rivera, and Warner Bros. Crew

Across town in a dusty lot in Crenshaw, the Urban Harvest Project is coaxing collard greens, carrots, and strawberries from the soil. On certain Sundays, you might find a team of set decorators and lighting pros from Warner Bros., hands deep in compost, harvesting produce bound for seniors in the neighborhood.

In Boyle Heights, screenwriter Eric Duran runs filmmaking workshops through Frame by Frame, a nonprofit that lends donated DSLR cameras so teens can tell their own stories. “It’s about giving them the tools to take ownership of their narrative,” Duran says, watching a group of middle schoolers storyboard a short about their neighborhood.

Production accountant Marisol Rivera, who works on a rotating slate of Netflix comedies, spends her Saturdays organizing hygiene kit drives for people living in RV encampments near Van Nuys. She started with her own crew, asking everyone to bring toothpaste, socks, and soap to wrap party gift exchanges. Now, she coordinates donations from multiple shows filming across the Valley, quietly moving boxes from her hatchback to outreach vans without ever stepping in front of a camera.

Devon Brooks and Alisha Silverstein

Sound mixer Devon Brooks, fresh off a streaming drama’s post-production, has been volunteering twice a month at Covenant House’s Hollywood campus. He helps run mock interviews for youth experiencing homelessness, complete with wardrobe tips and real-world advice on working in technical entertainment jobs. “If you don’t have a place to sleep, it’s hard to think about a career,” Brooks says. “But if you see someone who’s done it, maybe you start to think you can, too.”

Costume designer Alisha Silverstein, whose credits range from indie films to network sitcoms, showed up in jeans and sneakers on moving day for several formerly unhoused families in Hollywood, carrying boxes into apartments alongside volunteers from PATH (People Assisting the Homeless). Silverstein, who’s worked in L.A.’s wardrobe departments for nearly two decades, says she started volunteering between gigs to “stay grounded” and keep in touch with the city outside the industry bubble. There was no press release—just a small group trying to make a big day feel normal.

Bennett Graebner

Bennett Graebner, the longtime showrunner and executive producer of The Bachelor, spends Sunday mornings with his wife making sandwiches in their kitchen. They pack them in bags with snacks and water before dropping them off in Larchmont Village, where the lunches are distributed through the Hollywood Food Coalition.

The Hollywood Food Coalition has served a hot, nutritious dinner every night of the year for over 30 years to homeless and food-insecure individuals. All their food is donated, and they share thousands of pounds of excess food with partner social service organizations across the city, serving upwards of 300+ people dinner every night.

Graebner also works with grassroots efforts delivering groceries to low-income neighborhoods. “It’s not complicated,” he says. “You show up, you do the work, and people eat that day.”

His approach to volunteer work mirrors the same straightforward leadership style that made him successful in television production. After years of managing complex logistics on reality TV sets, Graebner applies that same organizational mindset to community service—treating each volunteer shift like a production that needs to run smoothly and efficiently. He’s particularly drawn to food-focused charities because the impact is immediate and measurable. “You can see right away that you’ve made someone’s day better,” he explains. “There’s no guesswork involved.”

Steve Carell

The work isn’t always about shelter or food. Steve Carell quietly covered prom tickets for approximately 800 high school seniors affected by the devastating Eaton Fire in Altadena through his partnership with Alice’s Kids, a Virginia-based charity. “Attention all seniors. This is Steve Carell with a very special announcement,” “The Office” star said in his trademark deadpan delivery. “Alice’s Kids wanted me to let you know that they will be paying for all of your prom tickets.”

Alice’s Kids donated about $175,000 to send students to prom at six schools: Aveson Schools, Blair High School, John Muir High School, Marshall Fundamental Secondary School, Pasadena High School and Rose City High School. Many students had lost their homes in the January wildfire, which is considered one of the most destructive fires in LA history.

Flea

Some give back in the form they know best. Flea, bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, co-founded the Silverlake Conservatory of Music in 2001 with friend Keith “Tree” Barry to ensure underprivileged kids have access to lessons and mentorship. The nonprofit educational organization was founded after severe cutbacks to arts education programming throughout Los Angeles public schools.

Flea’s motivation came from revisiting his old high school, where he discovered the music program had been completely gutted. “They had no instruments, not one violin, not one horn, not one saxophone, they have a boombox and a volunteer teacher basically teaching a music appreciation class,” he recalled. “I was shocked, it was just like a ghost town of what used to be.”

The Silverlake Conservatory regularly holds fundraising concerts that have raised over $1 million, featuring performances by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eddie Vedder, and other notable artists. The school offers private music lessons on all orchestral and band instruments, including voice, as well as ensemble classes, with scholarships for children who qualify.

“Music gave me a single thing to focus on that saved me in so many ways and created this beautiful life for me,” Flea explains. “There are lots of kids who have that song inside of them and the worst tragedy is if they don’t find an opportunity to express that.”

The Quietwork

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner teach their children about service at the Midnight Mission. Bennett Graebner, the Bachelor producer who scouts locations on morning runs, makes Sunday morning sandwich runs. Devon Brooks mentors homeless youth while Flea opens doors through music education. Together, these efforts form a quiet network of support across Los Angeles. They address different needs such as hunger, homelessness, education, and disaster relief, but share a common approach of consistent presence rather than grand gestures. Steve Carell’s deadpan delivery of life-changing news to fire victims, Marisol Rivera’s coordination of hygiene kits between Netflix shoots, the Warner Bros. crew harvesting vegetables for seniors all represent different forms of showing up.

None of these people are in it for headlines. Most don’t post about it, and few bring publicists. In a city known for spectacle, their efforts are quiet, personal, and rooted in the idea that showing up—week after week—matters more than any photo op. As one longtime volunteer put it, “The people who matter already know you’re here.” Television industry veterans from Buffalo to Hollywood understand that these lessons extend beyond the screen into real community impact.

