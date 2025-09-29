The European Union hailed on Monday the result of Moldova’s parliamentary election, saying it showed that the small eastern European country was firmly on track to join the European Union.

Moldova’s pro-EU ruling party won a resounding victory over its Russian-leaning rival in Sunday’s election, results showed on Monday, an endorsement of the former Soviet republic’s bid to join the bloc and break free from Russia’s orbit.

“The people of Moldova have spoken and their message is loud and clear,” said Antonio Costa, president of the European Council which represents the EU’s 27 member states, in a post on X.

“They chose democracy, reform, and a European future, in the face of pressure and interference from Russia,” Costa said.

The head of the EU’s executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Moldova had clearly voted for Europe, democracy and freedom.

“Our door is open. And we will stand with you every step of the way,” she added.