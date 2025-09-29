The new public and community kindergarten and nursery school of Ayia Napa opened its doors on Monday, marking a step in the government’s effort to strengthen preschool education across Cyprus.

At the kindergarten’s inauguration, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou emphasised that preschool education is the cornerstone of a healthy educational system and a vital foundation for every child’s development.

“The first years of each and every one of our lives are of exceptional importance for the next stages of our journey, as it is during this time that the all-round development of every young person is shaped,” she said, adding that “the first school is the environment where children take their initial steps towards teamwork, creativity and critical thinking.”

In line with this, the education ministry has launched a comprehensive plan to improve early childhood education in Cyprus.

A key element, according to Michaelidou, is the gradual introduction of compulsory education from age four, marking a significant advance in the country’s educational framework.

The strategy aims to ensure all children, regardless of socio-economic background, have access to high-quality early education. To achieve this, the ministry is investing in improved infrastructure, staff training and child-centred teaching methods that cater to each child’s needs.

Upgrades and new facilities are being developed to support creative and effective learning environments.

The curriculum is also being updated with modern pedagogical principles to better prepare children for primary school while nurturing their skills and abilities.

Recognising the multicultural and multilingual nature of Cyprus’ student body, especially in Ayia Napa, the ministry is implementing targeted support measures for children who are not native speakers of Greek.

Describing the new kindergarten as a well-equipped, modern facility, the minister expressed hope that “it will become a model of social care and a nursery of knowledge and healthy development for children, offering quality education through the pedagogical process.”