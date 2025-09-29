Mission Possible brings science, technology and innovation to the public

Thousands of visitors attended European Researchers’ Night at the State Fair in Nicosia on September 26, 2025, according to an announcemnet by the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF).

The foundation described the event as “Cyprus’ leading celebration of science, technology, and innovation”.

“For the 19th year, the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF), in cooperation with the country’s main research, innovation, and business stakeholders, brought the public into direct contact with the world of science,” the announcement mentioned.

The event attracted both children and adults and was held under the auspices of president Nikos Christodoulides.

In addition, hundreds of researchers and entrepreneurs from universities, research organisations, centres of excellence, and innovative companies across the country took part.

Visitors explored more than 70 booths, observed live experiments, and participated in educational and entertainment activities.

A new feature this year was holograms of historical scientists that appeared in the venue and answered questions from the public in real time.

More than 3,000 students visited the event, experiencing what organisers described as “a unique hands-on educational experience”.

The event hosted the annual student competitions, Design Thinking Challenge and Science Unfold, which highlighted the most creative and innovative ideas of the younger generation.

What is more, awards were given to the winners of the competitions.

The award for the best booth of the event went to “Mito Rangers: Cellular Heroes in Action” from the Biobank Cy Centre of Excellence.

During the award ceremony, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou congratulated RIF for the organisation.

“It is extremely important that almost 3,000 children visited the event just in the morning alone,” he said.

“This fact by itself says a lot,” he added.

He also said that “in today’s era, where all of us and especially children spend a large part of the day behind a screen, it is very important to have events that bring the new generation closer to science and innovation.”

Damianou thanked parents for supporting the effort, accompanying their children and encouraging them to participate actively.

“This event shows that our ecosystem is growing, that there is strong activity, and it is the government’s goal to further strengthen the research and innovation sector,” he said, congratulating all the children who took part in the competitions.

On his part, Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides said that the growing participation and enthusiasm of children and visitors shows that European Researchers’ Night has become an established institution that highlights the work of the Cypriot innovation ecosystem.

“Cyprus ranked for the first time in 25th place in the Global Innovation Index, a performance that reflects our dynamism and potential,” he said.

“The most important thing, however, is that through such actions we inspire the new generation to follow the path of science, research, and innovation,” he added.

Meanwhile, RIF general director Theodoros Loukaidis said that the event demonstrated “that curiosity, creativity, and boldness are not just virtues, but the driving forces that generate innovation and shape the future of our society”

He added that the RIF “remains committed to supporting young minds, researchers, and businesses by providing the tools and opportunities needed for research and innovation to flourish in Cyprus”.

Prizes were also awarded by the vice-chair of RIF’s board, the deputy director-general of the Ministry of Defence, and a representative of the European Commission Representation in Cyprus.

The evening concluded with the stand-up science show “Science Rap Battle” by Science Reactors, which combined knowledge and humour, offering the audience an inspiring finale.

It should be noted that the European Researchers’ Night is organised simultaneously in more than 460 cities across Europe and is an initiative of the European Commission aimed at showcasing the impact of science on citizens’ daily lives in innovative and engaging ways.

The event was funded by the European Commission under the project “Mission Possible: Researchers on board for an inclusive and sustainable future”.