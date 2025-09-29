On September 25, 2025, XeniArtSpace Gallery unveiled to the public its new landmark exhibition, “Echoes of Her: Women in Greek Myths”, an artistic journey that brings to light the women of ancient Greek mythology, restoring them to the centre of the narrative.

In Cyprus, the land where Aphrodite rose from the sea foam, Greek myths are not mere tales, but living memory, woven into the stone, the mosaics and the soul of the island. Yet, within this wealth of symbols and figures, women’s voices often remained silent, overshadowed by gods and heroes, confined to the roles of mother, daughter, or object of desire.

Through “Echoes of Her: Women in Greek Myths”, mythical heroines such as Ariadne, the abandoned lover, Phaedra, a tragic victim of passion and Myrrha, condemned to eternal transformation, reclaim their voice, shaping their own destiny. Via painting, sculpture and mixed media, the exhibition’s artists reimagine these archetypal women, transforming them into contemporary mirrors of femininity.

Curator, collector and founder of XeniArtSpace, Xenia Kulbachevskaya, stressed the visceral impact of the figures presented.

“With this exhibition, we aim to bring back into focus the female figures of mythology, highlighting their power and timeless symbolism,” she noted. “Together with artists from Cyprus and a sculptor from Bulgaria, we invite you to rediscover Aphrodite, Ariadne, Myrrha, Galatea, and other symbolic figures, not as silent presences, but as living voices that continue to inspire and shape today, on issues such as freedom, choice, love and female identity.”

For the first time in Cyprus, the exhibition showcases works by Bulgarian sculptor Nina E. Lishovska-Todorova, alongside creations by 20 artists living and working on the island: Alexandra Stroganova, Alison Leggat, Andrea Charalambides, Daphne Christoforou, Demetra Sergi, Despina Theocharidou, Eugenia Vassiloude, Elena Tsigaridou, Elizabeth Nenarokov, Fikos, Isabelle Bedevian, Julia Astreou-Christoforou, Katerina Foukara, Konstantinos Kyrtis, Leda Theo, Liza Kara, Nikolas Antoniou, Paparazzi, Sevil Alieva, Spyros Agathou.

After all, XeniArtSpace is precisely that: an art space hosting and granting the opportunity to acclaimed local and international artists to showcase their work.

“Echoes of Her: Women in Greek Myths” invites visitors on a journey that bridges myth with reality, revealing how art can transform and liberate the archetypes of the past. To listen closely to their echoes, and to discover within, something profound and essential.

XeniArtSpace – Trilogy Plaza Limassol

25 September – 20 December 2025

Wednesday – Friday: 4-8pm

Saturday: 12-5pm

Web: xeniartspace.com | Instagram: @xeniartspace