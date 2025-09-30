Cyta Business’ participation as a strategic partner in this year’s Inspire Festival “reaffirms its commitment to supporting a platform that showcases innovation, creativity and the human side of Cypriot entrepreneurship”, the company said on Tuesday.

According to an official announcement, the Cyta Business stand “became a focal point for visitors who had the chance to experience cutting-edge technologies such as hand tracking and an AI photobooth in an interactive way”.

Guests also played a memory game, posed as the cover of a business magazine and entered a draw to win two state-of-the-art smartphones.

Moreover, company representatives joined panel discussions during the festival, where they highlighted how Cyta Business’ technological solutions “contribute to the development and competitiveness of businesses in Cyprus”.

Cyta stressed that its participation at the festival “underlined its role as a partner that turns technology into a competitive advantage, helping companies harness it as a tool for growth and resilience”.

“Through Cloud, Cybersecurity and IoT solutions, we strengthen the efficiency and security of Cypriot businesses,” the company said.

“We constantly invest in technology, our people and in building trusted relationships with our clients,” it added.

“With consistency and a forward-looking approach, we continue to deliver the solutions that companies need to evolve and advance with confidence in a demanding market,” the announcement concluded.