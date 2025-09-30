Healthcare expenses across America face their steepest increases in half a decade, with insurance premiums climbing toward unprecedented levels. Amid widespread consumer frustration over claim denials and restricted access, Liberty HealthShare maintains member satisfaction rates approaching 80% according to internal surveys.

The faith-based healthcare sharing ministry operates through voluntary monthly contributions rather than insurance premiums, providing cost stability while insurance markets experience significant turbulence. Liberty HealthShare reduced member out-of-pocket expenses across all programs during 2025, contradicting broader industry patterns.

“People not only want affordability and flexibility, they want transparency, reliability, and trust,” said Chief Executive Officer Dorsey Morrow. “They want someone who works as a partner in helping them manage their family’s health.”

Member retention signals operational success

Beyond enrollment figures, Liberty HealthShare measures performance through member retention metrics, which serve as primary satisfaction indicators. Current data reveals fewer than 2% of departing members attribute their decision to dissatisfaction, representing a decline from previous reporting periods.

“We’re approaching 80% of folks that are satisfied with Liberty HealthShare,” Morrow explained. “Member satisfaction as a reason for leaving has continued to drop. We are now in the probably 2% range of people when they leave, cite that.”

Operational philosophy distinguishes the organization from insurance through individualized member support and direct communication channels. The ministry maintains approximately 165 team members, including nurses who assist members with medical decisions and billing navigation.

Prayer support forms a fundamental component of member services. “We have a list that is distributed internally every Friday of prayer requests from our members,” Morrow shares. “Whether it’s with the member or for the member, we are about prayer. We strongly believe in that here.”

Cost management involves multiple specialized vendors who negotiate medical expenses for members. During 2024, the ministry facilitated sharing of medical bills exceeding $454 million in original charges, with successful repricing reducing actual costs to approximately $154 million—generating substantial member savings.

Comprehensive program structure meets diverse needs

Six distinct medical cost-sharing programs plus a supplemental dental sharing program accommodate varying member requirements, with suggested monthly contributions spanning $89 to $369 for individuals and family programs beginning at $319. This program diversity acknowledges significant household healthcare variations.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to healthcare,” Morrow states. “We understand that. We’ve got a number of programs so that somebody can select whatever works best for their family.”

Enrollment flexibility surpasses insurance model restrictions through year-round availability without special qualifying events. Members avoid waiting periods associated with insurance enrollment windows.

Can I switch programs mid-year?

Members may switch programs if their needs change during the year. When you move between programs, such as from Single to Couple or from one sharing program to another, your new monthly share amount and program features will apply starting with your next sharing cycle. Members should confirm specific program switch details with Member Services to ensure smooth transitions.

“You can join our membership, and if you determine it doesn’t work for you, you’re not locked into it,” Morrow explains. “You’re free to move to another program, another ministry, or some other option. This is not a, ‘Well, you’re stuck with it for the rest of the year.'”

Member experiences validate satisfaction data. Antonio Monterrosa joined after confronting $3,600 monthly insurance costs for his family.

“Liberty HealthShare representatives respond promptly, and they are incredibly kind and eager to help you right away,” Monterrosa noted. “It feels like I’m dealing with a caring human being rather than someone reading robotically from a script.”

Operational transparency includes public access to annual audit reports, IRS Form 990 documents, and sharing guidelines. The ministry holds both Candid’s 2025 GuideStar Gold Seal and Charity Navigator’s 4-Star rating, distinguishing it among healthcare sharing organizations as the only ministry to hold both recognitions.

External ratings correspond with internal satisfaction surveys. Current standings include 4.5-star Google rating, 4.4 stars on Trustpilot, and A+ status with the Better Business Bureau, indicating consistent member experiences across review platforms.

Faith-based model delivers practical results

Christian principles shape operational philosophy and member relationships. Prayer requests and spiritual support complement practical healthcare assistance, creating comprehensive care experiences for participants.

Don Winslett experienced this integrated approach during prostate cancer treatment, when $58,000 in eligible medical expenses were shared by fellow members. “It was always a little difficult for me dealing with the insurance companies because to them you truly are just a number,” Winslett reflected. “Liberty HealthShare is the conduit, but it was my fellow members who shared my eligible medical expenses. For them, I’m very thankful.”

Nonprofit structure eliminates profit-driven decision-making characteristic of insurance companies. “Our focus is on our members, not on shareholders or next quarter’s profit,” Morrow explained. “We are here to help facilitate sharing between our members. We are not driven by profit. After deducting a small percentage to operate the ministry, the contributions coming in should equal the contributions that go out.”

Member education extends beyond passive coverage models toward active healthcare participation. The ministry encourages questioning provider recommendations and understanding treatment costs.

“Our Member Care team takes the time to talk with members to help them understand what healthcare service is being delivered and challenging some of the decisions that are being made, including what they’re being charged and why,” according to ministry leadership.

Since 2014, Liberty HealthShare has facilitated nearly $5 billion in eligible, repriced medical expenses for members. This eleven-year operational record demonstrates sustained viability within healthcare sharing models.

Recent expansion beyond member sharing includes the Sharing Hearts Fund for Pediatric Wellness, providing charitable assistance to Stark County, Ohio families in need with children’s medical expenses. The fund’s second grant application round opens September 1, 2025 reflecting continued community investment.

“We wanted Liberty HealthShare to be a force for good,” Morrow stated, explaining the decision to launch direct charitable work. “Because we are at a good spot operationally, financially, administratively, we can take on something like this and really make a difference in people’s lives.”

