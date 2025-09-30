OpenAI generated about $4.3 billion in revenue in the first six months of 2025, which is roughly 16 per cent higher than its total revenue for all of last year, The Information reported this week, citing disclosures made to shareholders.

The report said the company spent $2.5 billion over the same period, mainly on research and development for artificial intelligence and on running ChatGPT.

Reuters could not independently verify the report, and OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to The Information, research and development costs reached $6.7 billion in the first half, while the company held around $17.5 billion in cash and securities by the end of the period.

OpenAI is reportedly aiming for $13 billion in full-year revenue and an $8.5 billion cash-burn target.

In August, Reuters reported that the company had begun early-stage talks for a potential stock sale, which could let employees cash out and value OpenAI at about $500 billion.

Last week, Nvidia announced it would invest as much as $100 billion in OpenAI and provide data-centre chips.