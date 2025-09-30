‘For those over 40 or 50, my message is clear: keep exercising’

After more than 40 years in competitive swimming, Cypriot veteran athlete Charalambos Panayides continues to prove that age is not a barrier. At 56, he still trains and competes at the highest level, most recently finishing ninth at the 2025 World Masters Championships in Singapore.

Competing as a veteran, he said, is a unique experience, with its own set of rewards. “Former champions and even Olympians take part. This raises the bar even higher.”

Born in Paphos, Panayides became one of Cyprus’ most successful swimmers. Specialising in breaststroke, he dominated national and international competitions for more than a decade, remaining undefeated in the men’s 100m breaststroke between 1984 and 1996. Over the course of his career, he set 36 national records, repeatedly breaking them in the 50m, 100m and 200m events, representing major Cypriot clubs.

Panayides’ career also extended to the world stage. He competed at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, the Commonwealth Games in 1990 and 1994, the 1991 Mediterranean Games in Athens, and the 1995 European Championships in Vienna. In Greece, he won three consecutive national titles in the 100m breaststroke at the Greek Open Championships in the mid-1990s.

He continues the sport out of love and commitment. “Most importantly, I want to be an example for younger athletes,” he said.

“Young people must have dreams and follow a proper plan. With work and planning, everything is possible. Every breath carries the promise of a new beginning.”

Today, Panayides competes as a Masters swimmer. His recent results include fourth place at the 2023 European Masters Championships in Rome, fifth at the 2024 World Masters in Doha, and ninth at the 2025 World Masters in Singapore. Beyond competition, he is active on the Cypriot Olympians Committee, promoting the values of Olympism: excellence, respect and friendship.

His coach, Giorgos Zagkylos, explained the approach to training a veteran athlete explained that a veteran needs more attention because injuries happen more easily. “Frequent adjustments and recovery are very important.”

Through a long partnership, Zagkylos has watched Panayides overcome setbacks that could discourage others. “Even with a minor injury just before a race, he managed to stay strong. That shows his willpower,” he told the Cyprus Mail. “For those over 40 or 50, my message is clear: keep exercising. Charalambos proves there are no excuses. With consistency and discipline, you can reach your goals at any age.”

“Age is not an obstacle,” Charalambos added. “It’s just a number. Exercise provides, above all, health.”

Having said that, he acknowledged there are limitations for veteran athletes. “Participation could be higher. Proper training requires programming and dedication, and many athletes do not have that opportunity.”

Physiotherapist Aris Xioufarides also highlighted the physical tests veteran swimmers face. “The biggest challenge is staying healthy as you get older. Charalambos started competitive swimming in 1981. He had years away from swimming and tried other sports, which left injuries. Returning to swimming was important because it protects the body.”

Xioufarides also stressed the role of competition. “To stay motivated, an athlete must take part in competitions. This keeps them at a high level.”

And all that swimming, competing and training has paid back. Charalambos’ biological age is much lower than his chronological age. “That comes from training and proper nutrition. Diet is crucial because metabolism slows with age,” Xioufarides added.

“Championship sport does not stop with age. Veterans show you can continue competing and setting goals. Charalambos is a living example”.

Throughout his career, Charalambos’ dedication has been built on rigorous training, discipline and passion. He often reflects on swimming as a metaphor for life, believing that every breath carries the promise of a fresh start. His story is one of perseverance, a testament to the idea that age need not define ambition.