Happy Independence Day Cyprus

On Independence Day everyone is

From our beloved Cyprus today and

The little children will wave Cypriot flags

All day and with colours bold and spirits high

We gather neath the endless sky

A symbol of our cherished place

Cyprus will stand hand in hand

And for unity that will never cease and

Parades march forth a vibrant show

And we’ll stop and pray for our loved ones

on this very special Independence Day

and there forever inside our heart’s today

and we love and miss them every day

And fireworks burst in vibrant hues

We’ll celebrate with grateful views

For Independence Day forever more

A chance to dream to hope to soar

And Cyprus is proud and free and

We’ll stand together side by side

Embracing differences with arms open wide

And deep in our hearts Cyprus will stay

And we love our country so much every day

So raise a glass and lift a cheer and

On this Independence Day and

Cyprus a beacon shining for all to see

And we’ll celebrate our special day so

God bless you all from Cyprus and may

You all have a beautiful and peaceful

And happy Independence Day

David P Carroll