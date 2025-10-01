Happy Independence Day Cyprus
On Independence Day everyone is
From our beloved Cyprus today and
The little children will wave Cypriot flags
All day and with colours bold and spirits high
We gather neath the endless sky
A symbol of our cherished place
Cyprus will stand hand in hand
And for unity that will never cease and
Parades march forth a vibrant show
And we’ll stop and pray for our loved ones
on this very special Independence Day
and there forever inside our heart’s today
and we love and miss them every day
And fireworks burst in vibrant hues
We’ll celebrate with grateful views
For Independence Day forever more
A chance to dream to hope to soar
And Cyprus is proud and free and
We’ll stand together side by side
Embracing differences with arms open wide
And deep in our hearts Cyprus will stay
And we love our country so much every day
So raise a glass and lift a cheer and
On this Independence Day and
Cyprus a beacon shining for all to see
And we’ll celebrate our special day so
God bless you all from Cyprus and may
You all have a beautiful and peaceful
And happy Independence Day
David P Carroll
