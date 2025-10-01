A fire caused extensive damage to an apartment in Paphos on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis wrote on social media that the Paphos fire station responded at around 4.05pm with two fire engines to a blaze at a two-storey apartment, part of a tourist complex on Danais Avenue.

The apartment appeared to be empty at the time of the fire.

According to the fire brigade, the blaze destroyed much of the property along with its contents, including discarded materials, clothing and paper items.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.