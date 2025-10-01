A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Nicosia after police intercepted a package containing 1.6kg of methamphetamine hidden inside spools of thread, police said on Tuesday.
According to the drug squad Ykan, the man was detained when he collected the package from a courier company in Nicosia. Officers found the drugs concealed inside the thread during inspection.
He appeared before court on Tuesday, which ordered his remand for eight days as investigations continue.
