Police in Nicosia are investigating a case of premeditated murder, classified as femicide, with the victim identified as 58-year-old Afsaneh Mohammadi from Iran.

According to police, authorities received information at around 2.30am about an injured woman at a residence in Nicosia.

The victim, who had sustained a serious head injury, died while being transported by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital.

The scene was cordoned off, while police said a warrant is expected to be issued for the arrest of a 62-year-old man in connection with the case.

The Nicosia CID is continuing its investigation.