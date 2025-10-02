Firm invests €600k in social and environmental programmes

Deloitte Cyprus on Thursday published its latest transparency report, covering the period from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, providing an overview of the firm’s performance and governance during this time.

“Deloitte’s role in fostering trust and confidence in the Cyprus market, in supporting clients, empowering its people, and making a positive societal impact, at the same time emphasising the firm’s steadfast dedication to its values and how these are reflected in meaningful everyday practice,” the company said in an announcement.

“In today’s challenging economic environment, transparency is the foundation of trust and our guide through uncertainty,” said Pieris Markou, CEO of Deloitte Cyprus. “By leading with openness and integrity, we continue to make an impact that matters – to make better futures for all.”

“Our focus on accountability, proactive strategies, and providing valuable insights to our clients, our team, and society underscores the culture of transparency we cultivate within our organisation,” he added.

Markou also said that “this ethos drives openness, innovation, and collaboration, fostering trust and delivering outstanding value to our stakeholders”.

According to the firm, the financial year ending May 31, 2025, marked another year of “resilience, innovation, and sustainable growth” for Deloitte Cyprus, despite ongoing global and local geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

The firm achieved record gross revenues of €58.8 million, representing a 5.2 per cent increase from the previous year, while contributing €15.9 million to state revenues.

“Such success reflects the exceptional dedication of our people, who have thrived in a workplace grounded in equity, fairness, and inclusivity,” Markou said.

The report also highlighted the firm’s focus on innovation and technological adoption, including digitalisation, artificial intelligence, and generative AI.

“Recognising the important role of digitalisation, AI and generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), it embraced such technologies, and it continues to innovate through technology to meet evolving client needs, enhancing the experience for both clients and people,” the firm said.

Deloitte also stressed its commitment to embedding ESG principles across its operations to strengthen sustainability and competitiveness.

The firm further stated that it continues to engage with wider societal challenges.

“Guided by Deloitte’s global WorldImpact programme, the firm channelled almost €600,000 back into society during the financial year, supporting ambitious educational and environmental programmes, diversity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and partnered with organisations that share its corporate responsibility and sustainability values to address societal challenges,” the company stated.

“Deloitte’s priorities align with public goals for innovation, digitalisation, green economy, and sector focus, and emphasises the need for continuous enhancement of accounting and auditing standards, transparency, technological adoption, and active engagement in institutional and economic development,” it added.

“With a strong sense of responsibility, Deloitte will continue to strive to lead by example within the professional services sector and acknowledges its vital role both in the sector but also in societal advancement,” the announcement concluded.