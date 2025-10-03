The Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus, whose actions on the island are coordinated by the local chamber of commerce (Keve), has informed Cypriot businesses about an important opportunity to contribute to shaping future European Union policies on digitalisation.

The announcement mentioned that the European Commission has launched the SME Panel Digital Omnibus Survey 2025, which aims to gather insights from small and medium-sized enterprises across Europe.

“Your input will help the commission better understand the digital challenges and opportunities faced by businesses like yours,” the announcement stated.

The announcement, shared by Christina Panayides, Keve officer at the Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus, urged businesses to participate in the survey.

“Take part and make your voice heard,” the announcement said.

The survey is designed to influence future EU digital policy and support measures, according to the network.

Businesses can share their experience with digital tools, platforms, and technologies through the survey.

It also helps identify barriers and needs for digital transformation in SMEs, allowing policymakers to better target support.

“The survey is short and straightforward, and responses will remain confidential,” the announcement added.