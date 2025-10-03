The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Friday informed regulated entities that the Unit for Combating Money Laundering (Mokas) has published its strategic analysis report for 2023–2024, providing key insights into suspicious transactions and money laundering risks.

CySEC explained that the report was prepared by Mokas following a thematic analysis of suspicious transaction reports (STRs) submitted to the unit during 2023 and 2024.

The regulator said that the report offers regulated entities information on the latest trends and methods of money laundering and terrorism financing as they emerge from the STRs.

According to CySEC, the findings also provide valuable intelligence for categorising threats, prioritising the analysis of reports in a risk-based approach, and ensuring more effective allocation of resources.

The report contains feedback for the regulated sector, including typologies, examples, red flag indicators and crime analysis trends, all aimed at enabling the timely detection of illegality and the interruption of illicit money flows.

CySEC stressed that the report is a tool designed to support firms in addressing money laundering and terrorism financing risks through targeted practices.

“CySEC encourages the regulated entities to study the Mokas strategic analysis report and make use of the information provided,” said CySEC chairman George Theocharides.

The report is available in English and is intended to assist firms in strengthening their compliance frameworks and aligning their practices with national anti-money laundering efforts.